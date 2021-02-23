State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,447 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 126,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of ENV opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

