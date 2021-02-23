State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,325 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

