State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,234 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.