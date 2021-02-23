State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

SAIC stock opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

