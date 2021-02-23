State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,249 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock worth $483,825 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.