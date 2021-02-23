State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,077 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,005.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.