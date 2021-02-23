State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

