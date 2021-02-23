State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.77 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.