State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 66,222 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $84,826,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $91,576,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.