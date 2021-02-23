State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,892 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monro stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.