State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,648 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

