State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $364.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.43 and a 200 day moving average of $336.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,305 shares of company stock worth $5,408,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.29.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

