State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 237,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

