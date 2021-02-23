State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,874 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

