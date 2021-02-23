Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 701 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded down $8.97 on Tuesday, hitting $374.23. 6,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,307. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.