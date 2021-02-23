Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,133 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

