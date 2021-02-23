Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,022. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.