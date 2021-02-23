Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after acquiring an additional 202,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 5,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,818. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

