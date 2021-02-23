SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Director Gerald R. Connor Sells 26,100 Shares

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Director Gerald R. Connor sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$12,136.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,913,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,354,669.62.

Shares of CVE:SQD opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. SQI Diagnostics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.78 million and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

