Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $676.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.90 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $791.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $9,687,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,748,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $8.84 on Wednesday, reaching $160.82. 2,591,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.44.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

