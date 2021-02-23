Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $21,158.88 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00363994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

