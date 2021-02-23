SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.66. 77,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.