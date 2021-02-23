SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,081 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.16. 468,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

