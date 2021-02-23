SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $719.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

