Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Southern First Bancshares worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $337.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $268,188. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

