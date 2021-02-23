South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJI stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

