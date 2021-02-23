Solaris (XLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,494.14

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $402,494.14 and $33,667.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

