Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOI. Cowen boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

