SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by TheStreet

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average of $267.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,377,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.