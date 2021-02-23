Sociall (SCL) Market Capitalization Tops $434,850.12

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Sociall has a market capitalization of $434,850.12 and $90.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00696266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

