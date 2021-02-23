Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $268.00 and last traded at $269.65. Approximately 3,804,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,740,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

