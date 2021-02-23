SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Down 0.1%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.23. 36,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

