Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 31.4% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

