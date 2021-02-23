Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Michael J. Harrison Sells 5,366 Shares

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $135.50.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.