SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Up 7.3%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.70. Approximately 1,718,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,457,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

