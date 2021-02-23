Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.32. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,133 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.
About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.
