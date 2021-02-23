Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.
TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
