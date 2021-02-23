Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

