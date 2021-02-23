Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.00 ($121.18).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded up €1.30 ($1.53) on Tuesday, reaching €96.80 ($113.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.55. Sixt has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.