SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 269,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.