Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SXYAY. HSBC raised Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

