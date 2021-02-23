Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 65,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

