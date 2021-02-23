Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 303,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 136,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,859. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.