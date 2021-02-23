Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 9,283 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 460,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,688. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

