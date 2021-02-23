Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 603,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 65,807 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 7,723,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

