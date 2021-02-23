Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $374.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.