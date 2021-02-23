Sidoti Downgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Neutral

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,193,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.