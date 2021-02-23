Shopping (SPI) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Shopping token can now be bought for approximately $30.78 or 0.00062786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $29.17 million and $2.94 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00476147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00071366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00080434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00516197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073620 BTC.

Shopping Token Profile

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,591 tokens.

Shopping Token Trading

Shopping can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

