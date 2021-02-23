ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $273,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,884,720 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

