Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

