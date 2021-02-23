SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0008

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $410,850.84 and $1,547.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,576.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.03 or 0.03283241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00382671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01157361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00396007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.00412573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002822 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.